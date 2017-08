Netflix is adding to its growing comedy slate with a 25th anniversary special honoring Def Comedy Jam. The lineup will include Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan and Katt Williams.

Def Comedy Jam ran on HBO from 1992 to 1996 and a was revived for two years in 2006. An HBO reboot is also currently in the works that would rebrand the series as All Def Comedy. It's slated to premiere in November.