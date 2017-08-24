UK Samsung TVs bricked after firmware update

It seems to only affect recent models. Customers on the Samsung forums note that their UE50MU6100K, UE49MU7070 and MU6409 models either won't change the channel, or, worse, won't display anything after the splash screen upon powering on. We're waiting on an official statement from Samsung, but as of Tuesday (the problem began cropping up last Friday) customer service told forum members it didn't have a clue when a fix would go out to customers.

Earlier today, a moderator posted saying that the fix Samsung was working on was undergoing internal testing (it works, apparently) and that it would need to be installed by an "approved Samsung engineer." How long that will take to schedule and how widespread this glitch is isn't clear, but that could lead to more time without a working, brand new television and even more frustrated customers.