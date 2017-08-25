‘Secret of Mana’ returning as a 3D remaster on PlayStation and PC

Like the original, the revamped Secret of Mana will put you in control of Randi as he battles to reclaim the power of Mana from a villainous empire. Joining him in his quest are his two buddies, Primm and Popoi. Additional updates to the game include a new musical score and voice overs, and upgraded gameplay.

First arriving on the SNES in 1993, the Secret of Mana was the second instalment in the Mana series, which kicked off with the spinoff Final Fantasy Adventure. The franchise has since spawned numerous sequels, remakes, and ports. In 2014, it made the jump to mobile in the form of free-to-play action RPG Circle of Mana. Most recently, a 3D remake of Final Fantasy Adventure (dubbed the Adventures of Mana) arrived on iOS, Android, and PlayStation Vita in 2016.

The new-look Secret of Mana hits PS4, PS Vita, and Steam on 15 February 2018.