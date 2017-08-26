'Dishonored' gets unleashed in 'Death of the Outsider'

Death of the Outsider stars Billie Lurk, a character who first showed up in the first Dishonored DLC, and subsequently played a larger role in the sequel. She was involved with the group who assassinated Dunwall's Empress, which set off the events of the first game. Billie was always an intriguing character in the series -- her tale of redemption, from sell-sword assassin to someone who ultimately helped restore the royal order, was a fascinating one. So it's about time she has a chance to shine on her own.

Just like every game in the series, Billie arrives with entirely new abilities of her own. "Displace" is her version of Corvo's "Blink" teleportation skill. While she could just use it to jump to a new location, she can also deploy a marker, walk away from it, and warp to it later. The marker still has to be within her line of sight for it to work, but being able to delay when you teleport opens up entirely new ways to deal with enemies. You could, for example, appear right in front of a group of baddies, alert them, and then Displace to a marker somewhere behind them.

"Foresight" is an entirely new type of power for the series. It lets you stop time and glide around the world in a spirit form, all the while marking enemies and potential treasure. Since Billie doesn't have the "Dark Vision" skill that Corvo and Emily did, this is the only way she can see where enemies are, and where exactly they're looking. You can also combine Foresight with Displace by placing a marker and teleporting to it, all without alerting enemies. Combined, those two powers also adds a ton of strategic options for dealing with groups of enemies.

Billie also has the ability to steal another characters face, which brings to mind the adaventures of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. The subject has to be alive for you to copy their identity, and every step you take eats up a bit of magic. It's a smart way to get through crowds without fighting. And depending on who you're impersonating, you can also open up doors that would normally be locked to you. And one more thing: Billie can also listen to rats, which lets her hear about potential clues and secrets.