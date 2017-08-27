Apple Watch will soon support a huge variety of workouts

The question is just who'll get to use these activities. Some of the workouts are available right now to watchOS 4 beta users, but others aren't. There's a chance that Apple might save some of these for the next Apple Watch, which could launch alongside watchOS 4 in September. However, we wouldn't assume that this is the case -- you likely don't need a sensor upgrade to track a fishing trip or a round of golf. There's a good chance that Apple just isn't ready to make these workouts available, and is holding off until the official launch of watchOS 4 (or possibly later) before revealing them to the world.