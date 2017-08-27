Apple Watch will soon support a huge variety of workouts

Apple already mentioned that watchOS 4 will do more to accommodate fitness fans, but it's now clear that there's more coming for the exercise crowd... a lot more. Thanks to some sleuthing in the latest iOS 11 beta's code, iHelp BR has found assets hinting that the Apple Watch will support virtually every workout under the Sun. Some of them are common sports or fitness activities, such as boxing, football, core training and pilates, but others aren't what you'd normally expect in a fitness-savvy watch. Ever wanted to monitor your bowling or sailing? Your Apple Watch will help.
The question is just who'll get to use these activities. Some of the workouts are available right now to watchOS 4 beta users, but others aren't. There's a chance that Apple might save some of these for the next Apple Watch, which could launch alongside watchOS 4 in September. However, we wouldn't assume that this is the case -- you likely don't need a sensor upgrade to track a fishing trip or a round of golf. There's a good chance that Apple just isn't ready to make these workouts available, and is holding off until the official launch of watchOS 4 (or possibly later) before revealing them to the world.