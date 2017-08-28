‘Game of Thrones’ season seven gets a behind-the-scenes series

If you've watched the behind-the-scenes content HBO airs after each episode, you might see some of the same footage. But while those were five-minute quick looks, The Game Revealed will venture far longer, with the first one (embedded above) spending over 13 minutes exploring season seven's premiere episode. While there's still probably a lot of footage reserved for Blu-Ray bonus features, they're still content morsels fans can chew on while they wait for the final season, which still doesn't have a release date. The behind-the-scenes miniseries will be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and partner affiliates.