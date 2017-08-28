Get ready for 'Halo' in VR

Between this and the move to add Windows Mixed Reality support in Steam, it's evident that Microsoft sees gaming as an important battlefront in its quest for VR market share. It's safe to say that gamers make up a large chunk of VR's early adopters, and Microsoft needs to win them over if its own approach to VR is going to lure people away from the likes of HTC and Oculus. Halo may not be as much of a system seller as it used to be, but it's a big-enough name that it might lure players who are still waiting for a must-have title before they pick up a VR headset.