Engadget giveaway: Win a set of refinished AirPods courtesy of BlackPods!

Like most Apple products, the AirPods are a solid option (and familiar fit) for those looking to check out truly wireless earbud-style headphones. The look when you're wearing them, however, is a bit funky, and to date, there's only one "color" option: white. That's where BlackPods come in. The company offers a three-phase, military-spec refinishing service for the AirPods, delivering a more subdued black color in either Classic (high-gloss) or Stealth (satin). The company can refinish your existing headphones at a lower cost (the mail-in option) or you can simply buy a new set through BlackPods with the refinishing and shipping included for $279/$299 depending on style. For all our readers, the promo code ENGADGET will get you $20 off any of the options, but for two lucky souls, a free pair of BlackPods are in your future. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning a pair of refinished AirPods courtesy of BlackPods.
