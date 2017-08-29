Google pulls 300 Android apps used for DDoS attacks

It was content delivery network Akamai that discovered its existence following an assault on one of its clients. The company then got together with Google and several security researchers from rival companies like Cloudflare, Flashpoint, Oracle + Dyn, RiskIQ, Team Cymru and other organizations to solve the issue. Upon learning that the Play Store is inundated with hundreds of fake WireX apps hiding behind the guise of innocuous programs like storage managers and ringtones, the big G did its part and blocked them all.

Here are a few samples of infected apps:

In a statement, Mountain View said it's now also in the process of removing applications from affected devices. It's unclear how long that would take, though, since based on the team's research, WireX compromised over 70,000 devices from over 100 countries.