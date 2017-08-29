Reprogramming the piano

Born to parents from Oregon but raised in Paris, the bilingual Tepfer is predisposed to think outside basic binaries like American versus French, art versus science, structure versus freedom.
"Part of growing up in several cultures at once is that I think I take institutions a little bit less seriously," he says. "You grow up as a very young kid realizing that all these cultural norms are very relative, and that really influences the way you see things."
Around age nine, Tepfer began playing with HyperCard, a pre-internet programming tool on early Mac computers. By the time he was in his teens, he was coding in BASIC before teaching himself the programming language C from a book. Tepfer made games of Pong, 3D renders and line art from equations.
At the same time, he was studying classical piano at Paris' Conservatoire Paul Dukas music school while learning jazz and writing music. College took him to Edinburgh, Scotland, for a bachelor's degree in astrophysics before a master's in jazz at New England Conservatory, in Boston. Today, in his Brooklyn apartment adjacent to Prospect Park, Tepfer keeps photos of pianists Glenn Gould, Thelonious Monk and Igor Stravinsky on the wall beside his grand piano. Next to those are digitally rendered visualizations of harmonic frequencies.
For Tepfer, science and art have always been compatible. "I think you're greatly enriched if you can go between those two viewpoints," he says. "There only is a tension between those two ways of seeing the world if you're approaching music at what I would say is a relatively basic level."
His point is that freedom only really exists, and therefore has meaning, within an underlying, objective structure. Unlimited freedom in music would sound like a garble of notes, sheer chaos.
After all, music, on one level, is physics -- frequencies relating to each other mathematically to create harmony. Keys and timing create a logical structure in which meaningful sound exists. Classical composers like Bach imposed their own rules, such as playing the same musical phrase over and over but in different timing and different spots across the musical scale -- a touchstone for some of Tepfer's algorithms.
In improvisational jazz, the back and forth between sticking to rules and deliberately flouting them is part of the joy. The musical narrative through which a skilled performer guides the audience, through stability and instability, keeps listeners on their toes.
In Tepfer's Disklavier project, the algorithms create the structure and stability but are still a creative invention as much as the notes he conjures later have their basis in logic. "You put yourself in a system of constraints and then you see how much fun you can have," he says. "The question I want to be asking myself is, 'Here I am in this cage. How much wiggle room can I find?'"