Tinder Gold launches worldwide to reveal who likes you

Tinder has been trying out its Gold subscription service in a handful of countries since June, and now it's launching the experimental tier worldwide. Pay $5 per month (this price isn't set in stone) and you can find out who likes you without having to swipe through an endless sea of profiles. In that sense, it's more like a classic dating site -- you can go straight to the people who fancy you and match up with the ones who pique your interest. You also get other premium Tinder features like Passport, Rewind and one Boost per month.