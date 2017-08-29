Uber has its new CEO: Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber's board of directors (which still includes the previous CEO Travis Kalanick) has made its pick for a new leader official, selecting Dara Khosrowshahi. The former CEO of Expedia, he was reportedly selected over former HP CEO Meg Whitman and former GE CEO Jeff Immelt, who withdrew his name from consideration a few days ago. In a statement, the Uber board said "We're really fortunate to gain a leader with Dara's experience, talent and vision. The Board and the Executive Leadership Team are confident that Dara is the best person to lead Uber into the future building world-class products, transforming cities, and adding value to the lives of drivers and riders around the world while continuously improving our culture and making Uber the best place to work."
Uber has had a well-documented run of bad behavior, resulting in lawsuits and investigations coming its way from regulators, former employees, drivers and passengers. The new CEO has a lot to deal with immediately following Kalanick's June resignation, and he may lay out some of his plans in a meeting with employees tomorrow.
Excited to welcome Dara Khosrowshahi as our new CEO—looking forward to the road ahead, @dkhos. https://t.co/VjVNqLHuhy— Uber (@Uber) August 30, 2017