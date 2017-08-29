Uber may face federal investigation over foreign bribery

The WSJ's sources haven't said whether this is focused on bribery in one country, or is part of a broader look into Uber's foreign operations.

The DOJ has declined to say whether or not there's an investigation underway "as a matter of policy." However, Uber says it's cooperating with the preliminary investigation. Clearly, the cat's out of the bag.

If this leads to a full investigation, it could be one of the biggest problems yet for a company that's no stranger to crises. Uber has faced plenty of past accusations of lawbreaking, but this would be particularly grave -- the DOJ would be accusing Uber of nothing less than systematic corruption. Even if Uber has already cleaned up its act by booting key executives, it would still have to deal with the legal fallout and prove that any questionable dealings are a thing of the past.