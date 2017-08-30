Acer's all-in-one 360 camera has an LTE connection

While Holo360 was made for social media enthusiasts and professionals, photographers and the like, Acer's Vision360 was made for anyone who wants an in-car dash cam that can capture everything going on during commute. Vision360 is equipped with two cameras to be able to capture everything happening around your vehicle -- in 4K, even -- as you travel. If you experience a collision on the road, Acer says it will add GPS coordinates to its recording and automatically upload the file to the cloud to preserve evidence. It also has built-in location tracking, provides remote viewing and doubles as an action cam for when you want to record your road trips and outings but can't be bothered to bring out the GoPro.

Unfortunately, Acer didn't say when it will start shipping the Vision360, but it revealed that the Holo360 will be available in North America by November. It'll set you back $429 bundled with a water-resistant case. The device will also come out in Europe, Middle East and Africa sometime in the fourth quarter with prices starting at €349.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!