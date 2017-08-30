ASUS' new ROG Strix gaming laptop is built for FPS players

With fast-twitch games like FPS, motion blur isn't all you need to deliver on: the Strix SCAR Edition also has desktop-style keyboard with fast-actuation keys, as well as an N-key rollover -- that's for precision, apparently. However, if you like your games with League and Legends, then you might want to take a closer look at the Strix Hero Edition, which swaps FPS specifications for MOBA expertise.

The Strix Hero Edition has the same Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics and Windows 10 Pro of the Scar, but pairs that power with a wide-view display with 100% sRGB color gamut for improved contrast and color accuracy. Naturally, a wider screen will benefit games when you have to keep tabs on everything going on. ASUS ROG is also promising a 20 million key-press lifecycle on its desktop style keyboard too, so you can keep gaming for a long time to come. Or, at least until you need to upgrade your graphics again.

