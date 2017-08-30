ASUS' new ROG Strix gaming laptop is built for FPS players

ASUS' IFA welcome mat is scattered with laptops, and it's not just more slender ZenBooks. The company's gaming arm, ROG, has recast its Strix gaming laptop in two different editions, each dedicated to a different type of game. First up, the SCAR edition, which was built for first-person shooter gamers "looking for a competitive edge". That edge involves the newest eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors, and NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 10 in the way of graphical might. You'll be staring into either a 15-inch or 17-inch screen, with a 5ms response time and smooth 120Hz refresh rates. ROG says this will eliminate motion blur, while also contradicting itself and teasing an even smoother 144Hz, 7ms display option also in the works.
With fast-twitch games like FPS, motion blur isn't all you need to deliver on: the Strix SCAR Edition also has desktop-style keyboard with fast-actuation keys, as well as an N-key rollover -- that's for precision, apparently. However, if you like your games with League and Legends, then you might want to take a closer look at the Strix Hero Edition, which swaps FPS specifications for MOBA expertise.
The Strix Hero Edition has the same Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics and Windows 10 Pro of the Scar, but pairs that power with a wide-view display with 100% sRGB color gamut for improved contrast and color accuracy. Naturally, a wider screen will benefit games when you have to keep tabs on everything going on. ASUS ROG is also promising a 20 million key-press lifecycle on its desktop style keyboard too, so you can keep gaming for a long time to come. Or, at least until you need to upgrade your graphics again.
