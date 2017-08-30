Diesel's first Android Wear smartwatch will set you back $325

Set the device to Do Not Disturb, for instance, and the screen will go dark, save for the cracks that will appear whenever you get a notification. Similarly, an activity tracker will gradually fog up the display the more time you spend chillaxing on the couch. If that sounds like the sort of thing you'd be into, then the On Full Guard range is priced at $325, with the first model now available to buy from Macy's — additional models with slightly different case options will filter through on September 25th.

Of course, the actual hardware has been produced by Fossil, which does the same for so many other high-fashion wearables. That company has also let slip that it will be pairing with several other fashion brands in the new year. At the start of 2018, five more names will be able signing on, although the company has yet to say who will slap their logo on the same basic hardware.

