Kid Koala drops the beat in 'Floor Kids' for Switch this fall

In Floor Kids, players fight for breakdancing glory with a lineup of eight diverse characters, each with his or her own unique dance moves. Players travel the city, challenging rival bboys and bgirls to dance battles and unlocking new locations along the way. The game awards musicality and innovative moves, encouraging individuality. There's a solo freestyle mode and a multiplayer mode.

Floor Kids comes from Canadian video game studio Hololabs and MERJ Media, a team of creative folks that includes Kid Koala and award-winning animator Jonathan Ng (JonJon). Ng's hand-drawn art is a focal point in Floor Kids, and it features more than 24 fresh tracks from Kid Koala.

The project was originally headed to iOS and Android, but so far only the Switch version has a release window. Kid Koala certainly seems excited about Floor Kids -- he's been hyping it up on Instagram for the past week.