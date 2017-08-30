Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Team Meat
save
Save
share

'Super Meat Boy Forever' lands on Nintendo Switch next year

Splat!
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
9m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Team Meat

Super Meat Boy Forever, sequel to successful twitch platformer Super Meat Boy, will hit Nintendo Switch (with a squishy, bloody splat) in 2018.

Super Meat Boy Forever features all of the rapid-fire leaping, sliding and dodging of the original game, but with added moves, daily challenges and a ranking system. It stars Meat Boy (an adorable block of bleeding tissue) and Bandage Girl (she's built out of Band-Aids), and their sweet baby, Nugget. Nugget is captured by the evil Dr. Fetus (you get the idea by now) and players have to platform their way around levels stacked with spinning blades, spikes, poison and other deadly traps.

Super Meat Boy Forever lands on Switch in 2018, and it's also due out for PC and tablets at some point. Nintendo revealed the Switch release date during today's indie-focused live stream. Super Meat Boy was a runaway hit for the Xbox 360's Xbox Live Arcade program when it landed in 2010.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr