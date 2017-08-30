'Super Meat Boy Forever' lands on Nintendo Switch next year

Super Meat Boy Forever features all of the rapid-fire leaping, sliding and dodging of the original game, but with added moves, daily challenges and a ranking system. It stars Meat Boy (an adorable block of bleeding tissue) and Bandage Girl (she's built out of Band-Aids), and their sweet baby, Nugget. Nugget is captured by the evil Dr. Fetus (you get the idea by now) and players have to platform their way around levels stacked with spinning blades, spikes, poison and other deadly traps.

Super Meat Boy Forever lands on Switch in 2018, and it's also due out for PC and tablets at some point. Nintendo revealed the Switch release date during today's indie-focused live stream. Super Meat Boy was a runaway hit for the Xbox 360's Xbox Live Arcade program when it landed in 2010.