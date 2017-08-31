DJI Mavic Pro Platinum edition boasts longer battery life

In addition to having a longer battery life, Platinum is also 60 percent quieter than its predecessor. DJI says it achieved an increase in flight time and significant noise reduction by using some new internal components and freshly designed propellers. The good news is that the current Mavic Pro model is also compatible with the new propellers, so even older users can lessen the noise their units make.

While DJI hasn't revealed a new Phantom series model for professional aerial photography, it has announced a new Phantom 4 Pro color: obsidian. The new matte-gray drone has a magnesium shell with anti-fingerprint coating, as you can see below. Finally, the UAV-maker has revealed a new photo mode called "Sphere" for its gesture-controlled Spark drone. Once it rolls out with DJI's upcoming software updates, you'll be able to use the mode to capture panoramic photos with a fisheye lens effect.

The Mavic Pro Platinum edition is now available for pre-order from DJI's website. It will set you back 1,119 GBP (around $1,440) and will start shipping in September. The Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian will also come out in September, though that one will cost you 1,589 GBP ($2,043).

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!