Garmin's latest smartwatch can buy your post-run drink

There's more to it than shopping, of course. The Vivoactive 3 adds a "Side Swipe" control that lets you quickly scroll through the interface (akin to the Apple Watch's digital crown). There's an always-on Chroma display that should be visible in broad daylight, but still promises a full week of battery life as a smartwatch and 13 hours with GPS running. And like any Garmin watch, fitness is the top priority: it has a heart rate monitor to gauge performance traits like your VO2 max, and 15 sports apps for tracking everything from elliptical workouts to yoga. Garmin is selling the Vivoactive 3 through Best Buy at $300 for a black or white model with a stainless steel trim, or $330 with slate trim.

If you want something that's a tad more stylish than a fitness watch, you're covered. Garmin is launching a second-generation Vivomove, the Vivomove HR, that promises to be more useful both as an activity tracker and as a smartwatch. There's now a heart rate monitor, as the HR badge suggests, but the big party trick is a hidden touchscreen -- while this looks like a conventional watch, its hands will move away when you receive a text message or check your BPM. There's no GPS, but you still get a water-resistant design (at least, with a silicone strap) and a 5-day battery life while in full smartwatch mode, and two weeks as a plain watch. The Vivomove HR goes for $200 in a Sport version and $300 for the leather-toting Premium version, and there are case options ranging from plain black to stainless steel and gold tones (including the rose gold you see above).

The last device, the Vivosport (second from left), is really more of an activity tracker that behaves more like a smartwatch. It's very much a fitness band, but it has an always-on color touchscreen, takes notifications and even has a LiveTrack option that lets friends and family see where you are in real time thanks to built-in GPS. You'll find a heart rate monitor here as well, and it can track activities like cardio or strength training as well as sleep. It's available for $200.

