Take your own Street View images with Ricoh’s latest camera

A really interesting addition, however, is that users can now create new functions for the camera via software plug-ins. One example -- already developed and integrated into the device by Ricoh -- enables the world's first wireless remote playback in a 360-degree camera. So the device effectively operates as a remote control (and its slim design means it doesn't look to dissimilar to one, either). The camera is also getting two accessories: a 3D microphone, designed for shooting music performances or for use outdoors; and an underwater case (coming in October) which will allow the camera to be used at depths of up to 100ft. It's available now for $430.

