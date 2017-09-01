Nanoleaf delivers music syncing for its Aurora smart lights

The other new piece of hardware debuting this fall is the remote, which has an unusual dodecahedron design -- just turn it to change animations, brightness or other settings. There are many other smart lights on the market (Philips Hue comes to mind, which also just added new synchronization abilities), but the Aurora panels have a sleek design, and these extra connected features could be a difference maker. Nanoleaf is showing of both products at IFA this week, promising that a "Smarter Kit" for the Rhythm (with nine panels and one rhythm module) will be available for 250 euros and individual modules are 60 euros, while the remote is coming later this fall for a price that's still TBD.

