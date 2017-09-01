Netflix nabs 8-part musical series from ‘La La Land’ director

The Eddy includes dialogue in French, English and Arabic, representing the multicultural Paris of today. BAFTA-winning theater and TV scribe Jack Thorne, who penned the stage play for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' among many others, as well as for the shows Skins and This Is England, will write the show. Its music comes courtesy of six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard, who wrote tracks for Alanis Morissette and Michael Jackson. The Eddy will be produced by Alan Poul, who did the same for Six Feet Under and The Newsroom.