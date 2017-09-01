Netflix nabs 8-part musical series from ‘La La Land’ director

Netflix snagged an exclusive deal for The Eddy, an eight-episode series from Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning director of La La Land and Whiplash. Like the former, his new show will be a musical drama, and will focus on a modern-day Parisian club, though Netflix didn't reveal when we can expect the show to air.
The Eddy includes dialogue in French, English and Arabic, representing the multicultural Paris of today. BAFTA-winning theater and TV scribe Jack Thorne, who penned the stage play for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' among many others, as well as for the shows Skins and This Is England, will write the show. Its music comes courtesy of six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard, who wrote tracks for Alanis Morissette and Michael Jackson. The Eddy will be produced by Alan Poul, who did the same for Six Feet Under and The Newsroom.