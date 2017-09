You've heard of lab-grown meat and a number of other things, but lab-grown diamonds? A Silicon Valley startup can make them in two weeks.

Silicon Valley Is on a Quest to Grow the Perfect Diamond Tom Vanderbuilt, Wired UK

Narcos returned this week and Complex makes the case that it's even better without one of its main characters from the first two seasons.

'Narcos' Is Even Better Without Pablo Escobar Wes Jenkins, Complex

What Did 'Game of Thrones' Accomplish This Year?

David Sims, Lenika Cruz, and Megan Garber,

The Atlantic Now that season 7 is complete, it's time to discuss the merits of what we've just seen. Allow The Atlantic's round table chat to do just that. And, yes, of course there are spoilers.