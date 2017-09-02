The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Not worth the squeeze.Juicero is shutting down

Surprise, a $700 WiFi connected juicer and DRM-restricted packs of pulpy fruit aren't the future of fluid delivery. Juicero owners (are you out there?) have 90 days to contact the company for a refund.

It's official.Windows 10 Fall Creators Update lands October 17th

The next big Windows 10 update has a release date, plus more details about what it will contain. Microsoft exec Terry Myerson confirmed it would mark the debut of Windows Mixed Reality, along with several compatible VR headsets; however, it will not include the anticipated Timeline features.

Already?Sharp is ready to sell 8K TVs

Scratch that 4K upgrade (not really) since Sharp is planning to roll out the first 8K displays fit for consumers. So far, launches have been announced for Japan, China, Taiwan and Europe, with no word about the US. Of course, there are no 8K broadcasts for you to watch yet, either, so maybe relax a bit.

Google, Apple, Microsoft, and then Google and Apple again.Engadget Podcast Ep 40: This Is Your Night

After a summer-long hiatus, The Engadget Podcast is back, starting with a five-episode run through the month of September. This week Dana Wollman and Chris Velazco chat about Google's augmented reality push on Android with ARCore and the big news out of IFA.

Step into a world.Classic board game 'Catan' is coming to virtual reality

VR developer Experiment 7 is collaborating with the Catan Company to create a version of its board game for Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear. You can expect its arrival this holiday season, complete with multiplayer and cross-play support. Creator Klaus Teuber says "I never imagined actually stepping into the world of Catan when we first started making cut-outs and dreaming about exploring new lands."

