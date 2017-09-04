Daimler and Via to launch ride-sharing shuttle service in Europe

The new transport system will launch in London later this year. The pair then hope to license the underlying technology to public transport operators in Europe. It's not clear if that offering will include a fleet of Mercedes-Benz vans, or whether they expect operators to supply their own vehicles. Regardless, the two companies believe Via's "On-Demand Shuttle Operating System" will allow cities to "improve mobility while reducing congestion, and without incurring any additional infrastructure costs." Daimler is so confident that it's investing $50 million in the joint venture.

Via is already experimenting in Europe. In March, the company partnered with UK bus operator Arriva on "ArrivaClick," a ride-sharing service in Sittingbourne. The service still seems to be running, however the area is too small to pose any real threat to Uber and city-focused services such as Gett, Kabbee and the Daimler-backed MyTaxi. In London, Daimler and Via will also be up against Citymapper, the navigation app-turned bus operator. Following a trial in May, the company has decided to launch a weekend bus service. Unlike Via and UberPool, however, this will be a traditional bus experience with a clearly defined route and stops.