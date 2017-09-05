Chris Redfield is back in free 'Resident Evil 7' DLC this December

Return to the mansion with RE7 Gold Edition, Free Not a Hero DLC, and End of Zoe add-on DLC on December 12th: https://t.co/O7dWWGYDtO pic.twitter.com/pprRumbzny — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 5, 2017

Also launching on December 12th is another piece of DLC, Not A Hero, featuring series favorite Chris Redfield taking on the Baker mansion's monsters with an action-horror feel reminiscent of the franchise's previous games. That content, originally promised for Spring 2017, was so long delayed that Capcom is giving it away for free to Resident Evil 7 owners on every platform.

Both Not A Hero and End of Zoe are playable in PSVR, continuing the game's great tradition of scaring the pants off you in immersive virtual reality. End of Zoe is $15 on its own (or included in the core game's Season Pass).