Gigabyte made the tiniest GeForce GTX 1080 card yet

In a card that size, the main trick is cooling, so Gigabyte used copper composite heat pipes and a 90mm fan with a custom blade design. Despite the compact size, you'll hear nary a decibel when the system is running under a light load, thanks to 3D Active fan tech. Gigabyte also supplies software for one-click overclocking so you don't have to futz around with that much.

There's no mention of availability or pricing, but don't expect a discount just because it's smaller -- it might even cost more because of the engineering required to shrink it. Hopefully, that'll be offset by the lower cost of ITX components, and should be worth it for a portable machine that (for now) can still blow away any laptop.