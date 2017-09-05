Perlan glider sets altitude record for unpowered flight

The team took advantage of the area in El Calafate, located in Argentina's portion of the Andes Mountains. Soar over that area when a polar vortex takes place and you'll encounter stratospheric mountain waves, or air currents that rise so high they reach the stratosphere. These only happen in a couple of places on Earth and only a few times a year, so this isn't something you can expect on a regular basis.

As you might guess, the Perlan Project isn't going to call it a day. It's hoping to modify the glider to fly even higher, and its ultimate goal is to fly a winged aircraft at 90,000 feet whether or not there's an engine involved. And this isn't just for bragging rights, either. Since gliders don't have engines, they're ideal testbeds for studies on climate change, radiation exposure and other fields where you want relatively pristine conditions.