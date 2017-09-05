Mercedes-Benz is giving all its customers a year of Tidal HiFi

"Thanks to the cooperation with TIDAL, we are enhancing the Mercedes me lifestyle range with a unique entertainment experience. Our customers can stream music and videos at home or on the go virtually unlimited. We also offer exclusive opportunities to contact artists or experience them live," said Mercedes-Benz's Dr. Jens Thiemer in a statement.

The two companies will also host an exclusive concert on September 15th at the Me Convention in Frankfurt, Germany. While the headlining artists are still unknown, Me attendees can sign up for a ticket now via the official convention app. More tickets will be given away by Tidal and Mercedes-Benz via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter soon.