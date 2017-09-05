Nike can make a pair of custom shoes in under an hour

While you can seemingly customize almost every aspect of the shoe, the silhouette is one area where you're pretty locked in. The final product will be based on the Nike Presto X, which was specifically designed for Nike Makers. You can either choose the regular version of the shoe or a slip-on.

After that comes the real customization options: color, patterns, text and more. For example, if you're celebrating a special occasion, you can input text about it (Happy Birthday! or something similar) and the Nike Makers' Experience will create a custom pattern for you. While the breadth and depth of the customization options aren't clear, the possibilities seem to be endless.

Once you have chosen your final design, it will take less than an hour for your Nike Makers' Experience kicks to be ready: not too shabby at all for a custom shoe. Before you go running off to the studio, though, you should know that (at least for now) this is an invite-only gig for Nike friends and family as well as a few Nike+ members. Let's hope they open it up to a wider audience soon.