Hulu recruits Chris Pine for Bobby Kennedy miniseries

The untitled show is based on Larry Tye's bestselling biography Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon. Seasoned TV veteran Todd E. Kessler (whose production credits include The Good Wife and The Unit) will reportedly write the adaptation. Pine himself is coming off the record-breaking success of Wonder Woman, which just so happens to be the summer's biggest film.

The Kennedys are still hot property in Hollywood. Jackie, the Natalie Portman-starring drama about First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy picked up three Oscar nominations in January. Then there's The Kennedys: After Camelot, the follow-up to the 2011 miniseries about the political family, which hit Reelz earlier this year. Even Netflix got in on the act, with JFK and wife Jackie making an appearance on the latest season of The Crown. For Hulu, the new project is also a (sort of) return to the Kennedy dynasty -- its limited series about the JFK assassination, 11.22.63, marked its first major foray into original content.