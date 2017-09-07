Show More Results

Image credit: DarthArt via Getty Images
BMW is reportedly making an all-electric four-door sedan

The new "i" model could sit comfortably between the i3 and the i8 in the series.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
22m ago in Transportation
BMW's i3 DarthArt via Getty Images

Like most car companies, BMW has been dabbling in electric vehicles lately, with models like the all-electric Mini and a longer-ranged version of its electric i3 model. The car company has to keep up with its competitors, like Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla, so it's launching a low-slung, four-door sedan into to the BMW "i" series. According to Bloomberg, the four-door EV is planned for sale by 2021 and will take a spot in between the city-styled i3 and the i8 sports car. There are no details on a specific model name, as yet, however.

As reported by Bloomberg, BMW plans to offer 12 fully electric vehicles by 2025, including the X3 SUV and self-driving iNext. The auto company has hopes to see ranges of 700 kilometers/425 miles by that time, as well, making all-electric cars more attractive to consumers. We've reached out to BMW for comment on this matter and will update the post when we hear back.

