Florida Gov: Use Google Maps for real-time road closure updates

By having an instantly and constantly updated resource they can check, people won't have to waste precious time waiting for Waze users to update the crowdsourced navigation app where Google gets its real-time traffic info. They won't have to drive down roads they can't get through either, only to be told that they have to turn back. That makes Maps a valuable tool, since time is of the essence when evacuating from the path of a storm, as proven by how fast it took for waters to rise in Texas when Hurricane Harvey hit.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Irma," Google told The Verge in a statement. "To provide access to accurate and useful transportation information, we use algorithmic and manual methods to account for everyday and emergency road closures. We're working directly with Florida officials to help provide up-to-date information to those affected by the storm. These road closures will also appear on our Irma Crisis Map, embedded as part of our SOS Alert on Search."