What is Intel Optane?

A few months ago, Intel launched Optane, the first new memory technology to hit the PC market since Toshiba released commercial flash memory over three decades ago. Intel claims this new storage medium will be more durable than flash, and an order of magnitude faster.

As with all new technologies, things aren't perfect yet, but Optane's strengths are evident already. Join us on a brief journey through the past, present and future of PC storage, as we explain why you should (and shouldn't) care about Optane right now.