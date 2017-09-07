Show More Results

What is Intel Optane?

The company's new memory technology claims to be faster and more durable than flash.

    A few months ago, Intel launched Optane, the first new memory technology to hit the PC market since Toshiba released commercial flash memory over three decades ago. Intel claims this new storage medium will be more durable than flash, and an order of magnitude faster.

    As with all new technologies, things aren't perfect yet, but Optane's strengths are evident already. Join us on a brief journey through the past, present and future of PC storage, as we explain why you should (and shouldn't) care about Optane right now.

    By Engadget @engadget

    Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews. Since our founding in 2004, we've grown from an exhaustive source for consumer tech news to a global multimedia organization covering the intersection of technology, gaming and entertainment. Today, Engadget hosts the archives and expertise of early digital publishing players like Joystiq, TUAW and gdgt, and produces the Internet's most compelling videos, reviews, features and breaking news about the people, products and ideas shaping our world. After 13 years in the game, we're leveraging our history to bring the future into focus.

