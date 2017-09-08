Medium adds Bloomberg and other publications to subscription service

While Medium already had a limited set of publications online, this is a full roll out of the concept. The full list of partners also includes The Financial Times, The Economist, New York Magazine, Fast Company, CNN, Foreign Policy, MIT Technology Review, Popular Science and The Guardian. If you're a Medium member, you can read as much as you want from the stories chosen for inclusion. If you haven't subscribed, you'll be able to read up to three stories from behind the paywall each month. When you follow the publications, their stories will show up on your personalized Medium homepage, in the Medium app and in your Daily Digest email.