Microsoft's latest Mac app is a toolbar for Office 365

Microsoft's Garage team has a new tool designed to make using Office 365 on your Mac a little easier. My Workspace is a menu bar that offers quick access to pinned documents, OneDrive files, your iCloud calendar and Skype calls. The tool sits in the system tray and is pretty unobtrusive, as you can see in the embedded video. As iMore notes, the tool was designed by interns in Vancouver who were tasked with a way to "add value to a person's day" if the person was using Redmond's productivity suite. Interested? Check out the download links below.