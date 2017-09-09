iOS 11 leak reveals the LTE-enabled Apple Watch

A copy of iOS 11 in its final development stage has leaked online, and 9to5mac has dissected the software to reveal the secrets we're bound to hear during Apple's upcoming event. One of the publication's most notable discoveries is an image of what seems to be the LTE-enabled Apple Watch from within the wearable's app. It has a black Sport band, which indicates that the current bands will also fit the new model, and an eye-catching red Digital Crown. The most telling part of the image, though, is the watchface: it has a signal indicator in the middle that signifies cellular connection, as well as a phone and a navigation icon.