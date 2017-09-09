Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: PETER PARKS via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Recommended Reading: Hollywood is really mad at Rotten Tomatoes

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
47m ago in Internet
Comments
179 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
PETER PARKS via Getty Images

Attacked by Rotten Tomatoes
Brooks Barnes,
The New York Times

The film scores tallied by Rotten Tomatoes are what many moviegoers use to decide how to spend their money. As you might expect, this doesn't make some folks in Hollywood too happy. In fact, they're pretty darn upset. Some claim low scores on Rotten Tomatoes cost big name films like Baywatch and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword millions this summer. The New York Times takes a look at the rift the movie ratings site has created with its Tomatometer. I'd argue studios should stop blaming a website and just start making better movies, but what do I know.

How Apple Finally Made Siri Sound More Human
David Pierce, Wired

Siri will sound a bit different when iOS 11 rolls out this fall. Wired sat down with the man who oversees the tech to find out exactly what's changed.

Facebook's Role in Trump's Win Is Clear. No Matter What Mark Zuckerberg Says.
Margaret Sullivan,
The Washington Post

Facebook revealed Russian accounts had purchased $100,000 in ads during the 2016 election this week. After its CEO claimed there's no way the site played a role in electing Trump, the facts say otherwise.

Inside Juicero's Demise, From Prized Startup to Fire Sale
Olivia Zaleski, Ellen Huet and
Brad Stone, Bloomberg

Juicero tried to peddle a $699 WiFi-connected juice machine, but the company was doomed from the launch.

Inside Standards Manual, the NYC Bookstore Dedicated to Archiving Graphic Design History
Natt Garun, The Verge

The Verge steps inside a new bookstore in Brooklyn with shelves that are lined with Graphic Design history books and more.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr