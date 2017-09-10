Intel focuses its WiGig efforts on wireless VR

WiGig relies on the 60GHz band to send data as quickly as 8Gbps. While that's extremely fast (multiple times faster than the 1.3Gbps you usually see), the ultra-high frequencies prevent it from penetrating walls or working effectively beyond 30 feet -- it's in no way a replacement for conventional WiFi. To date, you've been most likely to find WiGig in wireless laptop docks and other niche peripherals, much as you did when Wireless USB was relatively trendy.

This doesn't mean that you'll have to go without faster WiFi. The industry's next big push is for 802.11ax, which promises much more throughput than existing 802.11ac WiFi and should cope better with crowded airwaves. However, it's evident that WiGig doesn't have much of a future outside of VR. Its drawbacks prevented it from getting widespread adoption, and there's not much reason to support it when a powerhouse like Intel won't make it widely available.