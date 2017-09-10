Microsoft brings app add-ins to Outlook on Android

Microsoft has made scheduling tasks, taking notes and responding to emails with funny GIFs on Outlook much easier for Android users with Outlook.com and Office 365 commercial accounts. It's bringing third-party app add-ins to Google's mobile OS, a few months after the feature was launched on iOS -- the list of apps the email client can access has even grown a bit. Simply go to Settings, then click Add-ins and tap the plus sign next to the apps you want to enable. In addition to giving you the power to save notes to Trello or Evernote and translate emails with Microsoft Translator from within the app, Outlook now also gives you access to Wrike, JIRA, MeisterTask, Gfycat and MojiLala.
The first three are all software made for teams and can make responding to work emails while you're on the go or out on vacation (not that you should) a lot faster. Gfycat and MojiLala, on the other hand, can add color to your replies with reaction GIFs and cute stickers. No need to leave Outlook to find that Keanu meme you saved years ago. These new apps will be available on Outlook not just for Android, but also for iOS, Windows, Mac and the web. As a nice surprise, Microsoft promises to give you access to all these add-ins if you use your Outlook account with the Gmail app on iOS and Android in the near future.