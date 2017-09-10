Twitter tests a feature that simplifies your tweetstorms

Twitter declined to offer an on-the-record comment to TechCrunch. However, our colleagues understand that the feature isn't (currently) available for public tests.

It's questionable whether or not enabling tweetstorms is the wisest idea. Wouldn't it be better if the company encouraged you to post on Medium, where your thoughts won't read out like a tiny serialized novel? So long as the company keeps its 140-character limit, though, it's understandable why it would at least toy with the concept. The people who tend to indulge in tweetstorms (such as tech luminaries and political activists) are highly influential and drive a lot of activity. Twitter likely wants to do whatever it can to court these people lest they wander over to Facebook and take their followers with them.