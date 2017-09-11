Amazon's next Fire TV may double as an Echo speaker

The other model, on the left, is billed as a "mid-tier" Fire TV that would gun after Google's Chromecast Ultra. The dongle-based design wouldn't have the Echo-like tricks of its higher-end counterpart, but it could still handle the same 4K HDR video at 60FPS and would be decidedly stealthier.

If the leak is accurate, you may have to wait a while to get your hands on either gadget. The mid-tier model is supposed to be announced in September, but it wouldn't ship until October. And the Echo-like model? It might only be unveiled "at a later date," and there's a chance that the release might slip from this year into early 2018. At least the Fire TV Stick isn't going away -- according to the leak, it'll continue to serve as the budget model for people who don't care about 4K or hands-off voice input.