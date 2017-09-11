Mercedes puts Formula One tech in an electric hypercar

More and more supercars from the likes of Ferrari and Porsche are using electric motors to juice their torque. Mercedes-Benz wasn't about to be left out and has just introduced the 1,000 horsepower AMG Project One ahead of the Frankfurt Auto Show. The vehicle was built with the cooperation of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Formula 1 team.
The hypercar pumps out 1,000 horsepower and has a top speed of 217 miles per hour using a turbocharged 1.6liter V6 gas engine and four electric motors. It does zero to 200 kilometers per-hour (124 miles per hour) in under six seconds (wow). But all that power does do a number on the battery. It only has an electric range of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles).
And while it looks likes the driver will be flying solo like a Formula One vehicle, it actually has room for two. Because what's the point of a hypercar if you can't impress your friends with it.