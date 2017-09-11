Mercedes puts Formula One tech in an electric hypercar

The hypercar pumps out 1,000 horsepower and has a top speed of 217 miles per hour using a turbocharged 1.6liter V6 gas engine and four electric motors. It does zero to 200 kilometers per-hour (124 miles per hour) in under six seconds (wow). But all that power does do a number on the battery. It only has an electric range of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles).

And while it looks likes the driver will be flying solo like a Formula One vehicle, it actually has room for two. Because what's the point of a hypercar if you can't impress your friends with it.