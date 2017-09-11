Monkey selfie copyright battle ends with a settlement

In a statement, Slater and PETA said that the case raised "cutting-edge issues" about the rights of non-human animals, and that they both supported the idea of expanding animals' rights.

For all intents and purposes, Slater got the upper hand. Even as the fight over the photos erupted in earnest, the US Copyright Office was drafting practices that granted ownership rights exclusively to humans -- PETA was bound to face an uphill battle. However, it does serve as a reminder that ownership isn't always easy to determine, especially in an era where artist robots can produce work without human intervention.