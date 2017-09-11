What's on TV: 'E.T.,' Emmys, 'Vice Principals' and 'Broad City'

As we transition from fall to summer TV, Preacher wraps up its season tonight and The Strain calls it a wrap for the series on Sunday. That's the same night as the prime time Emmy awards, and when we'll get the season premiere of HBO's Vice Principals. Before that happens, however, NBA 2K18 and NBA Live 18 will both arrive later this week (the Prelude for 2K18 is already out so you can create your character early, as well as a Live demo). Cinema fans can get the anniversary edition of E.T., now available in 4K, or go for something new with Get Out, but the show I'm most excited to see return is Broad City. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- ET: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K)
- Get Out (4K)
- The Mummy (4K)
- The Big Bang Theory (S10)
- Zero Dark Thirty (4K)
- Van Helsing (4K)
- Silicon Valley (S4)
- It Comes at Night
- Split (4K)
- Veep (S6)
- Event Horizon
- Orphan Black (S5)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Retribution DLC (PS4)
- Happy Dungeons (PS4)
- Tooth and Tail (PC, PS4)
- Bloody Zombies (PS4, Xbox One)
- Time Recoil (PS4, Xbox One)
- Maize (PS4, Xbox One)
- Rayman Legends (Switch)
- Don't Starve Together (Xbox One)
- Transcripted (Xbox One, PS4)
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic (Wii U)
- NBA 2K18 (9/15 - Xbox One, PS4)
- NBA Live 18 (9/15 - Xbox One, PS4)
- NHL 18 (9/15 - Xbox One, PS4)
- WRC 7 (9/15 - Xbox One, PS4)
Monday
- Saints/Vikings, ESPN, 8 PM
- Chargers/Broncos, ESPN, 10:15 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
- Hooten & the Lady (season finale), CW, 9 PM
- Preacher (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- American Dad (season finale), TBS, 10 PM
- Siesta Key, MTV, 10 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 10 PM
- Talking Preacher, AMC, 10:15 PM
- People of Earth, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Difficult People, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Mindy Project (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, Netflix, 3 AM
- Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief Telethon, ABC/CBS/Fox/NBC, 8 PM
- 30 for 30: Year of the Scab, ESPN, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Inside the NFL (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Face Off: Game Face, Syfy, 9 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- A Season with Navy Football, Showtime, 10 PM
- Somewhere Between, ABC, 10 PM
- Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Being Mary Jane, BET, 10 PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Dare to Live, MTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- 30 for 30: Tommy, ESPN.com, 3 AM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Foreman, Epix, 8 PM
- Suits (fall finale), USA, 9 PM
- Salvation, CBS, 9 PM
- Marlon (season finale), NBC, 9 & 9:30 PM
- Are You the One (season preview), MTV, 10 PM
- You're the Worst, FXX, 10 PM
- Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- Garage Squad, Velocity, 10 PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10 PM
- South Park (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Younger (season finale), TV Land, 10 PM
- Broad City (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Beat Shazam (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 8 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM
- Texans/Bengals, NFL Network, 8:30 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9 PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
- Love Connection (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- F*ck That's Delicious, Viceland, 9:30 PM
- Better Things (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
- Zoo, CBS, 10 PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10 PM
- Bong Appetit (season premiere), Viceland, 10:30 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Project MC2 (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- American Vandal (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Strong Island, Netflix, 3 AM
- Veggietales in the City, Netflix, 3 AM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- Tackle My Ride, NFL Network, 8 PM
- MTV Unplugged, MTV, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Broke and Famous, Reelzchannel, 8 PM
- A Football Life: Dan Marino (season premiere), NFL Network, 9 PM
- Tough Guys, Showtime, 9 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11:30 PM
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Chris Redd / Yamaneika Saunders, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- Texas/USC college football, Fox, 8 PM
- Miami/Florida State college football, ABC, 8 PM
- Halt and Catch Fire, AMC, 9 PM
- Downsized, TV One, 9 PM
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls, NBC, 10 PM
Sunday
- The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, CBS, 8 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Orville, Fox, 8 PM
- Teen Wolf, MTV, 8 PM
- Top Gear America (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Top of the Lake, Sundance, 9 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
- Unsung Hollywood, TV One, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10:30PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10 PM
- The Strain (series finale), FX, 10 PM
- Survivor's Remorse, Starz, 10 PM
- Vice Principals (season premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
- Talking Dead: Fear Edition, AMC, 11 PM
- Rick & Morty, Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM
[All times listed in ET]