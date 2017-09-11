What's on TV: 'E.T.,' Emmys, 'Vice Principals' and 'Broad City'

As we transition from fall to summer TV, Preacher wraps up its season tonight and The Strain calls it a wrap for the series on Sunday. That's the same night as the prime time Emmy awards, and when we'll get the season premiere of HBO's Vice Principals. Before that happens, however, NBA 2K18 and NBA Live 18 will both arrive later this week (the Prelude for 2K18 is already out so you can create your character early, as well as a Live demo). Cinema fans can get the anniversary edition of E.T., now available in 4K, or go for something new with Get Out, but the show I'm most excited to see return is Broad City. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).