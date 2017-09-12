Apple's iTunes update removes the desktop iOS app store

Other changes include a previously announced move for iTunes U content, which is now in the Podcast section. Redownloading ringtones can be handled on-device (with iOS 11), while Internet Radio stations have moved to the music library. Some users may have been used to managing apps and ringtones from the app, but pulling that section out could be part of a long-anticipated quest to solve the bloated, sprawling mess that Apple's desktop music app has become.

Of course, if you absolutely need to restore a ringtone or app that's no longer available, Apple says that will still be possible if you plug the device into your PC with a USB cable.

