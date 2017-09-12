Honda’s Urban EV Concept is a throwback to the old Civic

The Urban EV Concept (yeah, that's its name) is Honda's answer to the entire industry going electric. At the Frankfurt auto show, Honda CEO Takahiro Hachigo introduced the tiny car and announced that it would hit the road in Europe in 2019. Sad times for America -- at least for now.

The car will be part of a dedicated EV platform and a Power Manager Concept that not only keeps the car charged, but will also charge your home when needed and sell electricity back to grid at peak times. The Power Manager is set to be tested in parts of France starting in 2020.

There's no word on range, but that shouldn't stop US residents from hassling Honda to get the Urban EV Concept to our shores. Hopefully with a better name.