Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus wrap more power in a glass-backed design

The design hasn't changed hugely. While this is the iPhone 8, in a lot of ways it's the iPhone 7S in all but name. There are reasons, however, and the biggest one is the return to a glass-backed phone design. Beyond aesthetics, there's a major point to the shift: wireless charging. Apple has embedded Qi inductive wireless charging to mean that both phones will charge on compatible pucks and and surfaces when they launch. The good part? Qi charging surfaces are already on sale pretty much everywhere.

That's not the only design changes afoot here. Apple says it's used aerospace

So how about the cameras? The iPhone 8 has a 12-megapixel camera -- it's a new sensor with a new color filter while Apple's Phil Schiller says that it'll capture "deeper pixels" (I don't know either...) and the redesigned camera itself will also take in 83 percent more light, too. Fear not: optical image stabilization is still here, to keep your shots sharp, and at least half-decent in low light.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus, with its dual camera, gets a duo of 12 megapixel sensors. Notably, the wide-angle lens has a f/1.8 aperture, while the telephoto one now has f/2.8. Lower numbers are good here, and it means more light taken in by the lens to improve the photos you take.

What would a new iPhone be without a fancy new camera mode? Portrait Lighting, still in beta at the moment, will separate your portrait from the foreground, analyse the lighting and add a different effect as wanted. The effect will be generated on the fly -- it's not a filter per se, but generated by the iPhone itself.(Don't worry, you'll also be able to tweak these later, after taking a shot.)

Video gets some love too: faster frame-rates for both iPhones, as well as image and motion analysis. Cameras are now calibrated to make the most of augmented reality, while there's also new gyros and accelerometers working away inside the phone. The iPhone 8 series will also have motion tracking built into the camera, meaning the phone will help to ensure you're capturing smoother footage.

Developing...

Follow all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event here!