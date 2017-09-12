Apple’s iPhone X packs an edge-to-edge display and dual cameras

The "super retina" display is 5.8 inches with a 2436 x 1125 resolution -- that works out to 458 pixels per inch, by far the highest ever seen on an iPhone. Phil Schiller also notes that it's an OLED screen, the first that's "good enough" for an iPhone. The screen supports HDR, and naturally includes 3D Touch technology and the "true tone" display on the iPhone 8 and iPad Pro.

To accommodate this giant display, Apple has ditched the home button and touch ID. Given that every iPhone has had a home button, this change might even be a bigger deal than the bigger screen. The phone is wrapped with stainless steel and has glass on the front and back; surprisingly, it only comes in two finishes (silver and black).

To accommodate this giant display, Apple has ditched the home button and Touch ID. You can raise the phone to wake, but you can also tap the screen to wake it up. Given that every iPhone has had a home button, this change might even be a bigger deal than the bigger screen. To get home, Apple has added gestures like the ones we've seen on the iPad for years — a swipe up from the bottom gets you back to the home screen, while swiping up and pausing will bring you to the multitasking menu. To access Siri, you can use "hey Siri" or you can hold the side button, which Apple has enlarged.

To replace Touch ID, the iPhone X is locked until you look at it and it recognizes you. Apple is calling this "Face ID." It uses the front-facing camera as well as other sensors, including an infrared sensor, flood illuminator and dot projector to unlock the phone. (Apple's calling it a True Depth sensor.) It'll update your face scan frequently to account for changes like haircuts, hats and beards. Schiller says it's a one in a million chance that someone else's face would unlock your phone, compared to one in 50,000 for Touch ID.

Face ID will also let you authenticate Apple Pay purchases -- by clicking the side button twice and looking at the screen, your phone will make the desired payment. And Apple's also using the True Depth sensors to let you create and share animated emojis. Apple is starting with a dozen different emoji (most of them animals) that you can animate using your face.

There are a few changes to navigating iOS to accommodate for the lack of a home button. Since swiping up from the bottom gets you home or to multitasking, you now access control center by swiping down from the top of the screen, You need to hit the targets on the left or right where your status and battery indicator live to do that, though. Apple hasn't shown the notification center yet, but we're guessing you can get it by swiping down from the middle of the screen.

One of the biggest questions about the iPhone X has been its cost. Many rumors have claimed the new phone would cost north of $1,000, a first for the iPhone lineup. The previous most expensive iPhone was last year's iPhone 7 Plus, which came in at $969 for a model with 256GB of storage. This year, the iPhone 8 Plus goes up to $899, so it's entirely possible the iPhone X will cost $999, but that hasn't been confirmed yet. We're still waiting to find out what the price here is — Apple usually doesn't announce that until the end of the product overview.



Developing...

Follow all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event here!